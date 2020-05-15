As counties reopen, what about the correctional facilities inside their borders?

This story originally appeared on PA Post.

Without a plan to test Pennsylvania’s incarcerated population for coronavirus or antibodies, public health experts say that prisons lack an essential guidepost to begin easing restrictions put in place two months ago to protect prisoners and guards from exposure. And without tests, they say there’s no safe way to allow prisoners to go back to regular routines, such as working jobs, exercising and attending classes.

People who live and work in correctional facilities continue to be among the heaviest impacted by the coronavirus, with more than 200 positive COVID-19 cases in state prisons and hundreds of infections, collectively, throughout county jails. Infection rates in some of those facilities triple that of entire counties.

Much of that has to do with penitentiary design and population density, igniting a push by prisoners’ rights advocates and public health leaders to push for mass decarceration.

And while counties have been able to reduce the number of people they jail, there has been less effort by the Wolf administration to release the 12,000 inmates that the Department of Corrections said is needed to be sure COVID-19 doesn’t continue spreading inside state correctional institutions.

The governor announced plans at the beginning of April to temporarily release up to 1,800 state prisoners. As of last week, only 150 have been released.

In lieu of releasing large numbers of inmates, epidemiologists say there needs to be more testing inside correctional facilities for people who aren’t showing symptoms. They say once inmates are identified as being positive, or having antibodies, less stringent restrictions can be applied to them.

But some in the public health community are skeptical that the administration will conduct any of those tests, since the governor continually bucks the idea of mass testing in prisons. Pressed on the question of mass testing during his daily coronavirus media briefings, the governor said they would only continue symptomatic testing of inmates.