This story originally appeared on NBC10.

Two New Yorkers now face charges for an attack that broke the jaw of a teenage Sesame Place worker in a face mask dispute earlier this month at the Bucks County, Pennsylvania, theme park. The “brutal assault” left the teen hospitalized for seven days, Middletown Township police said.

On Wednesday morning, U.S Marshals arrested Troy McCoy at his Bronx, New York, home, police in Pennsylvania said.

McCoy, 39, attempted to barricade himself in his home but Marshals were able to get into the home and arrest him, police said. McCoy is set to be brought back to Bucks County to face aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, conspiracy, disorderly conduct and harassment charges.

Shakerra Bonds – a 31-year-old who lives in the same home as McCoy – is expected to surrender in Middle Township to face simple assault, reckless endangerment, conspiracy and harassment charges, police said.