An Army Reserve division welcomes first Black woman as top non-commissioned officer

For the first time in its history, the top non-commissioned officer in the Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division will be a Black woman.

Command Sgt. Maj. Subretta Pompey assumed the post Friday in a ceremony at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey. She is the first African-American and the first woman to fulfill the role. Prior to the assumption of responsibility ceremony, Pompey said she was excited to take the position.

“I’ve never been in an organization such as the 99th Readiness Division,” she said, “but I think they’re very important in making sure that our soldiers are competent and confident and doing their jobs and getting out the door to perform whatever the mission that the army has for us.”

The division, based at MDL, provides facilities, programs and services to Army Reserve soldiers, civilians and families in 454 units based in 13 northeastern states and the District of Columbia.

Prior to her new appointment, she was the command sergeant major in the Army Reserve Legal Command in Gaithersburg, Md., where she worked with JAG soldiers and paralegals. She said she “learned a lot” in that assignment, including what they did as well as their purpose.