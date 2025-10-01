Federal employee caused shooter hoax at New Jersey’s Joint Base MDL to bond with co-workers, prosecutors say

A scare about a supposed shooting that prompted a lockdown at New Jersey’s largest military base was a hoax caused by a civilian employee who wanted to “trauma bond” with her colleagues, according to federal prosecutors.

Malika Brittingham, a civilian who works for the Naval Air Warfare Center and was assigned to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, faces charges that she knowingly conveyed false information about an active shooter who didn’t exist, according to a criminal complaint filed by federal prosecutors.

Brittingham was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon, and a telephone number for her could not be located Wednesday. It wasn’t known Wednesday if she’s retained an attorney.

The lockdown order was issued shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday at the sprawling base, which is among the nation’s largest military installations. According to a criminal complaint, Brittingham allegedly texted someone around 10:15 a.m., writing that a shooter was on the base, that she had heard five or six shots and that she was hiding in a closet with co-workers.