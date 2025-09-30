From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst was placed on lockdown for an hour on Tuesday after reports of an active shooter on base.

According to base officials, the incident was reported at about 10:58 a.m. Officials activated emergency protocols immediately. A mandate for all personnel to “take cover.” The order was initially posted to the military base’s Facebook page before 11 a.m.

Officials said no active shooter was found and the base returned to normal operations just before noon.

“We worked closely with local law enforcement and emergency responders to ensure the situation was investigated and resolved as quickly as possible,” said Col. Michael Stefanovic, the base commander.

Joint Base MDL is the country’s only tri-service joint base, spanning 42,000 acres in Burlington County. It is home to more than 42,000 active-duty service members, civilians and family members.