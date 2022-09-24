Arizona judge: State can enforce near-total abortion ban

The decision from Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson came more than a month after she heard arguments on Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s request to lift the injunction. It had been in place since shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 decision in the Roe v. Wade case, which held women had a constitutional right to abortion.

The near-total abortion ban was enacted decades before Arizona was granted statehood in 1912. Prosecutions were halted after the injunction was handed down following the Roe decision. Even so, the Legislature reenacted the law several times, most recently in 1977.

Assistant Attorney General Beau Roysden told Johnson at an Aug. 19 hearing that since Roe has been overturned, the sole reason for the injunction blocking the old law is gone and she should allow it to be enforced. Under that law, anyone who performs a surgical abortion or provides drugs for a medication abortion can face two to five years in prison.

An attorney for Planned Parenthood and its Arizona affiliate argued that allowing the pre-statehood ban to be enforced would render a host of more recent laws regulating abortion meaningless. Instead, she urged the judge to let licensed doctors perform abortions and have the old ban only apply to unlicensed practitioners.

The judge sided with Brnovich, saying that because the injunction was filed in 1973 only because of the Roe decision, it must be lifted it in its entirety.

“The Court finds an attempt to reconcile fifty years of legislative activity procedurally improper in the context of the motion and record before it,” Johnson wrote. “While there may be legal questions the parties seek to resolve regarding Arizona statutes on abortion, those questions are not for this Court to decide here.”

In overturning Roe on June 24, the high court said states can regulate abortion as they wish.

“We applaud the court for upholding the will of the legislature and providing clarity and uniformity on this important issue,” Brnovich said in a statement. “I have and will continue to protect the most vulnerable Arizonans.”

A physician who runs a clinic that provides abortions said she was dismayed but not surprised by the decision.

“It kind of goes with what I’ve been saying for a while now –- it is the intent of the people who run this state that abortion be illegal here,” Dr. DeShawn Taylor said. “Of course we want to hold onto hope in the back of our minds, but in the front of my mind I have been preparing the entire time for the total ban.”