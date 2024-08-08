Get the best of both worlds at Ardmore Rock N’ Ride, which combines a music festival with a bike race. Or, if motorized vehicles are your passion, you can see cars both classic and contemporary at the 2024 New Hope Auto Show. Laurel Hill Cemetery hosts its own version of the ubiquitous car show with a slight twist at its annual Classic Hearse Show. (And, you can bring your own!) Pierogies and cats are part of the events mix this weekend but separately, not together. The Port Richmond Pierogi Fest features the Polish dumplings in multiple varieties, while Catvideofest showcases our feline friends in all their varieties. The Preservation Hall Jazz Band brings New Orleans vibes to Delaware, while in Philly, ABBA’s music is the heartbeat of “Mamma Mia.”

New Jersey

Dave Mason’s Traffic Band

One of the founders of the seminal English band Traffic, guitarist Dave Mason, went on to a solo career, becoming a prolific songwriter. Now he’s combining a concert with stories of his days working with icons like The Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix, Michael Jackson, Paul McCartney, Fleetwood Mac and more at his tour stop in South Jersey.

Delaware

Abe Ovadia Jazz Trio at the Newark Public Library

Where : Newark Free Library, 750 Library Ave., Newark, Del.

: Newark Free Library, 750 Library Ave., Newark, Del. When : Saturday, Aug. 10, 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

: Saturday, Aug. 10, 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. How much: Free with registration

A public library is a unique venue for a jazz music concert, but this weekend, the Abe Ovadia Jazz Trio is reclaiming the space. They’re coming to Delaware for a free concert that showcases Ovadia’s innovative guitar sounds. But we’re sure the library won’t mind if you peruse the shelves and check out a book as well.

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Where : Freeman Arts Pavilion, 31806 Lake View Drive, Selbyville, Del.

: Freeman Arts Pavilion, 31806 Lake View Drive, Selbyville, Del. When : Saturday, Aug. 10, 7 p.m.

: Saturday, Aug. 10, 7 p.m. How much: $39

New Orleans’ renowned Preservation Hall Jazz Band was created in 1961 by tuba player Allan Jaffe who hailed from Pottsville, Pa. Geographic distinctions aside, the story is, after visiting NOLA on his honeymoon, he and his new bride became enamored with the local music scene and never left. The band, which continued long after Jaffe’s untimely death, and the Hall that gave it its name are now both managed by Jaffe’s youngest son, Ben. Seems about right for a group whose sound and legacy have proven resilient through both physical and literal storms like Katrina and COVID. PHJB makes a stop in Delaware on their current tour.

Special Events

22nd Annual Giveback Community Festival and Concert

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oNMu_J0xbUY&t=2s

Where : Nicetown Park, 4301 Germantown Ave.

: Nicetown Park, 4301 Germantown Ave. When : Friday, Aug. 9, 1 p.m. – 10 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 10, noon – 9 p.m.

: Friday, Aug. 9, 1 p.m. – 10 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 10, noon – 9 p.m. How much: Free

Nicetown/Tioga is the place for the 22nd annual Giveback Community Festival and Concert. Preceded by several days of community-building events, the two-day festival includes a fashion show, a battle of the bands, a scholarship presentation, a panel, and a streetball tournament. Frankie Beverly tribute band, the We Are One X-perience closes the fest.

Laurel Hill Annual Classic Hearse Show

Where : Laurel Hill Cemetery East, 3822 Ridge Ave.

: Laurel Hill Cemetery East, 3822 Ridge Ave. When : Saturday, Aug. 10, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

: Saturday, Aug. 10, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. How much: Free, with registration

Hearses are a necessary part of life, but maybe not the part we want to dwell on. Still, if you’ve ever seen a funeral procession, they possess stately dignity. The Laurel Hill Cemetery Annual Classic Hearse Show recognizes that with a show dedicated to the vehicles representing our last ride. If you own your own hearse, ambulance, flower car, or limousine, you’re welcome to pull up and join the show.

Catvideofest 2024

More people own dogs than cats in the United States, but cats would still argue they’re the most popular. Catvideofest 2024 is your chance to see recordings from around the globe on the big screen. If you can’t make it this weekend, there are screenings the next two Saturdays. Believe it or not, this is a thing nationwide, but in our area, some proceeds benefit Main Line Animal Rescue, so there’s that.

Eras Fest 2024

Where : Evil Genius Beer Company, 1727 N. Front St.

: Evil Genius Beer Company, 1727 N. Front St. When : Saturday, Aug. 10, noon – 5 p.m.

: Saturday, Aug. 10, noon – 5 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

If the only club you want to join is The Tortured Poets Department, then we know you’re a hardcore Swiftie. Join other fans at the Eras Fest 2024, where you can party to Taylor’s music through all her personal, sartorial and musical evolutions. It’s family-friendly so you can bring your Swifties in training and make some (free!) friendship bracelets together. Bonus: If you come recognizably dressed in a ‘fit corresponding to your favorite era, you might win a free beer.

2024 New Hope Auto Show

Where : New Hope-Solebury High School, 180 W. Bridge St.

: New Hope-Solebury High School, 180 W. Bridge St. When : Saturday, Aug. 10, Sunday, Aug. 11, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

: Saturday, Aug. 10, Sunday, Aug. 11, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. How much: $10

The mighty Chevrolet Camaro is celebrated in this year’s New Hope Auto Show. One of the beasts of American muscle cars started its run in 1967, with its last production line completed in 2023. RIP. The two-day show will feature other cars, trucks and motorcycles, from classic to contemporary. Saturday’s displays are All-American, while Sunday marks the show’s foreign car standouts.

Bug Fest

Where : Academy of Natural Sciences, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy.

: Academy of Natural Sciences, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy. When : Saturday, Aug. 10, Sunday, Aug. 11, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

: Saturday, Aug. 10, Sunday, Aug. 11, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. How much: Free with museum admission

If all you want to know about insects is how to keep them at bay, this event may not be for you. But if you’re curious about the tiny (and sometimes not so tiny) creatures we share the planet with, the annual Bug Fest is a good place to learn. During the two-day fest, entomologists will answer questions about existing and newly discovered bugs, take attendees on a guided “Bug Walk” on the Parkway and show insects culled from behind the walls of Eastern State Penitentiary. And yes, the annual roach race remains a fest fave.

Ardmore Rock N’ Ride

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tDo6gdr8-2E&t=106s

Where : Downtown Ardmore, Pa.

: Downtown Ardmore, Pa. When : Sunday, Aug. 11, race starts at 10:15 a.m., last concert starts at 6:25 p.m.

: Sunday, Aug. 11, race starts at 10:15 a.m., last concert starts at 6:25 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

What happens when you combine a bike race with a music festival? You get the Ardmore Rock N’ Ride. The race combines local pros taking on the six-corner criterium style race while kids and grown folks have two children’s and two master’s races to choose from. The concert, on two stages, features scheduled acts Omar’s Hat, Remember Jones, Marielle Kraft, Johnny Shortcake and Rebirth Brass Band. Good news, you can register to ride up until Saturday at 1 p.m.

Arts & Culture

Mamma Mia!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aPkt5llwkk4&t=5s

ABBA will never die, as long as movies and musicals continue using the sounds of the Swedish quartet who made timeless hits back in the ‘70s. “Mamma Mia” is just one more outlet celebrating “Dancing Queen” and “Money, Money, Money.” Sure, there’s a story, but you’re really there for the sing-along songs, admit it. The musical is onstage in Philly through the weekend so if you’re thinking about going, move fast.

Philadelphia Obon Festival

Where : Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center, Landsdowne Drive & Horticultural Drive

: Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center, Landsdowne Drive & Horticultural Drive When : Saturday, Aug. 10, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

: Saturday, Aug. 10, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. How much: Free

In Japanese culture, the Obon Festival is traditionally celebrated in summer with music and dance to acknowledge those who have passed on. The fest represents the time when it’s said the spirits of loved ones come home to visit. Once they leave, lanterns are floated on rivers to guide their return back to the other side. The outdoor, kid and dog-friendly festival includes pay-as-you-go food, crafts and vendors. Access to Shofuso Center and participation in the floating ceremony (including a lantern) are ticketed separately.

Ghostly Circus: Black Box Paradox

FringeArts lives up to its name by hosting some of the more unique events in the city. This weekend, it’s “Ghostly Circus: Black Box Paradox.” Despite celebrating its tenth anniversary, this is the first year the troupe is performing at FringeArts. The show combines dance, theater, live music, contemporary circus arts and innovative storytelling. A dancing afterparty follows.

Roméo Hearts Juliette

Where : Theatre at Christ Church Neighborhood House, 2nd & Market Street

: Theatre at Christ Church Neighborhood House, 2nd & Market Street When : Friday, Aug. 9, Sunday, Aug. 11, 7 p.m.

: Friday, Aug. 9, Sunday, Aug. 11, 7 p.m. How much: $25, $40 for VIP

In the latest contemporary adaptation of a Shakespearean play, Romeo and Juliet becomes Roméo Hearts Juliette. In this limited engagement, Roméo and Juliette are nightlife performers from rival clubs who fall in love and chaos ensues. But instead of a play, it’s billed as an “immersive opera experience.”

Grease

Where : Bucks County Playhouse, 70 S. Main St., New Hope, Pa.

: Bucks County Playhouse, 70 S. Main St., New Hope, Pa. When : Friday, August 9 – Sunday, Sept. 8

: Friday, August 9 – Sunday, Sept. 8 How much: $32 and up

Grease is the word. And, it’s the musical coming to the burbs for a month-long run. The 1978 movie starring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta is the one that endures in the pop culture zeitgeist but a much more profane stage production preceded it. The current musical fuses all the previous incarnations adding, in this regional theater version, multicultural casting.

Comedy

Tommy Davidson

Where : Helium Comedy Club, 2031 Sansom St.

: Helium Comedy Club, 2031 Sansom St. When : Friday, Aug. 9, Saturday, August 10, 7 p.m., 10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, 7 p.m.

: Friday, Aug. 9, Saturday, August 10, 7 p.m., 10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, 7 p.m. How much: $26.84 and up

Funnyman Tommy Davidson is less of a prime-time star these days after leaving his mark on the groundbreaking ‘90s Fox comedy sketch show “In Living Color.” But he kept his comedy chops sharp over the years and is in Philly doing five shows on his current standup tour.

Fred Armisen: Comedy for Musicians But Everyone Is Welcome

Is it a comedy show? Or a concert? For Fred Armisen, the man who young people know as Uncle Fester on “Wednesday” and the older crowd may recognize from “Saturday Night Live,” or any of the other numerous things he’s done. His Comedy For Musicians But Everyone is Welcome Tour includes music and jokes. Recent reviews of the show suggests that the balance leans in favor of comedy, which if you’ve followed Armisen’s career thus far, makes perfect sense.

Food & Drink

Port Richmond Pierogi Fest

Where : Gaul & Co. Malt House, 2619 E. Indiana Ave.

: Gaul & Co. Malt House, 2619 E. Indiana Ave. When : Saturday, Aug. 10, noon – 6 p.m.

: Saturday, Aug. 10, noon – 6 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

It’s pierogi time. The Port Richmond Pierogi Fest brings the traditional Polish dumplings to the neighborhood along with more than 100 vendors. As is the norm for these kinds of events, you can eat, drink and be merry and also find activities to keep the kids occupied while you chow down. You know the festival deal by now — live music is part of the day, but the pierogies are the real stars.

Music

Sad Summer Festival

The fifth anniversary of the Sad Summer Festival heads to Fairmount Park with The Wonder Years, We The Kings, Knuckle Puck and Daisy Grenade on all shows, while other acts like Hot Milk appear depending on the city. The festival was curated in the wake of the demise of the beloved Vans Warped Tour to focus on a smaller group of artists playing on a single stage in a more intimate setting. Founders Mayday Parade and The Maine headline the fest, which includes a selected group of nonprofits sharing info on site. (Given the forecast, check the venue website to make sure the show is going on.)

The Isley Brothers and Gladys Knight

When pop, soul and R&B icons Gladys Knight and the Isley Brothers get together you can expect stellar vocals, musical chops and showmanship. These artists have influenced, in ways both subtle and obvious, most of the musicians you hear today. Songs like “Midnight Train To Georgia” and “Who’s That Lady” are already embedded in the cultural landscape. But they’re still grooving and headed to the Dell if they’re not derailed by inclement weather. Check for updates before you go.

Hip Hop In the Park

Where : The Oval, 2451 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy.

: The Oval, 2451 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy. When : Saturday, August 10, noon – 9 p.m.

: Saturday, August 10, noon – 9 p.m. How much: Free, with registration

It should be a great day for the Hip Hop In the Park festival headed by Tameartz, the hip-hop muralist and living rap legend. On the bill are DJ Tony Touch, Large Professor, Reef the Lost Cauze, DJ Nash, Rebel Foster and more. Though hip-hop started in the park, it made it all the way to the Olympics where Snoop is an ambassador and breakdancing is making its debut as a sport. You can see breakdancers in person at the fest and shop with hip-hop-themed vendors, also on site.

Inspectah Deck

Wu-Tang is the iconic rap crew that made hip hop history by introducing itself as a group, then branching off with multiple hit-making artists including Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Method Man and Ghostface Killah. Inspectah Deck may not be the most prominent member of the Clan, but that says nothing about his talent. The real ones know. He’s going through his hits with Wu, from his solo projects, and as one-half of the underground duo Czarface.