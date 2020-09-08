Applications set to open for Delaware COVID-19 relief fund

Applications are set to open for the first round of grants from a $100 million COVID-19 relief fund for small businesses and nonprofits in Delaware.

The state said in a news release Monday that grants of up to $100,000 will be available. The Division of Small Business will begin accepting applications online starting Tuesday at 10 a.m.

“These have been unprecedented and challenging times. Delaware’s small businesses have shown resilience in navigating them,” Damian DeStefano, director of the Delaware Division of Small Business, said in a statement. “This program is a way to support them in continuing to serve their customers and help the state’s economy as a whole.”