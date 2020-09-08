Coronavirus Pandemic

Applications set to open for Delaware COVID-19 relief fund

Barbara Lovett, Doug Lovett, August Muzzi

Regulars Barbara and Doug Lovett wait for their cheeseburgers surrounded by COVID-19 protective measures as August Muzzi, owner of Angelo's Luncheonette, works the grill in Wilmington, Del., Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Applications are set to open for the first round of grants from a $100 million COVID-19 relief fund for small businesses and nonprofits in Delaware.

The state said in a news release Monday that grants of up to $100,000 will be available. The Division of Small Business will begin accepting applications online starting Tuesday at 10 a.m.

“These have been unprecedented and challenging times. Delaware’s small businesses have shown resilience in navigating them,” Damian DeStefano, director of the Delaware Division of Small Business, said in a statement. “This program is a way to support them in continuing to serve their customers and help the state’s economy as a whole.”

Related Content

Business owners are urged to have the required documentation ready: a 2019 tax return, a Delaware business license and receipts for qualifying expenses. More details about eligibility and how the money can be used is available online.

The grant program is a joint initiative of the state and New Castle County funded by a federal coronavirus relief bill.

Get the WHYY app!

Listen anytime, anywhere.

Part of the series

You may also like

About Associated Press

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate