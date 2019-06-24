Another small plane crashes in Cape May County

Officials say a small plane overshot the runway and went into a New Jersey marsh, but no one was injured.

Cape May County officials say the Cessna 140 was trying to land on Runway 24 at the Ocean City Municipal Airport before 10 a.m. Sunday.

The Federal Aviation Administration says there was a hard wind gust, and the plane “bounced heard” and ran off the runway. The plane’s nose ended up in the ground with the tail in the air.

County officials say there were no injuries to either of the two people on board.

An investigating is ongoing.

This is the third incident involving a small plane in Cape May County since May.

A Howell, New Jersey man died when the small plane he was piloting crashed into the ocean off Cape May County in late May. Then later that week, another small plane made a successful emergency landing on an Ocean City beach.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.