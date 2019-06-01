Down the Shore

Small plane makes ‘successful emergency landing’ on N.J. beach

A plane on an Ocean City beach after an emergency landing Saturday morning. (Image courtesy of the Ocean City Police Department)

A small plane made an emergency landing on a Cape May County beach Saturday morning, authorities say.

Police say the beach was empty at the time.

The pilot, who was uninjured, was the only person aboard the plane, which sustained minor damage, authorities say. Police haven’t yet identified the pilot or provided any additional information.

Investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration were responding Saturday morning. An investigation is ongoing.

This is the second incident involving a small plane in Cape May County this week. Authorities say Lawrence Klimek, 58, of Howell, New Jersey, died when the plane he was piloting crashed into the ocean off Cape May County on Wednesday.

