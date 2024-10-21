From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Gertrude Simmons Bonnin, also known as Zitkála-Šá, may not be nearly as recognizable as former U.S. President George Washington, but her face will share a quarter with him in your pocket soon enough.

That’s because she was chosen to be sculpted by artists and memorialized in metal by the U.S. Mint in Philadelphia and at the Denver operation as well.

The U.S. Mint uses a blend of copper and nickel on the production line which is then mass-produced for use as official currency.

Her coin will start shipping to the U.S. Federal Reserve banks nationwide on October 21. Then financial institutions like banks and credit unions can purchase those quarters from the Federal Reserve.

Zitkála-Šá is in the latest batch of quarters as part of a national program that honors great American women leaders.

On the back of the coin, she wears a traditional South Dakota Sioux tribe dress. She’s holding a book to signify that she was a published author. The diamond design behind her is inspired by Sioux tribe artisans.

The sun represents the name of her opera, which was based on a traditional dance from her home community of the South Dakota Sioux tribe reservation of Yankton known as “The Sun Dance Opera” and was shown to audiences nationwide.

The cardinal, which would be red if the coin had any color, is an homage to her chosen name of Zitkála-Šá, which is roughly translated in English as Red Bird from the Lakota language.

In 1897, she was a boarding school teacher in Carlisle and the graduate of an Indian boarding school herself that the federal government funded. These boarding schools forcibly removed Indigenous children from their homes, families and culture as an attempt to assimilate them into organized religion and American culture at the time.

But she left her post at The Carlisle Indian Industrial School after an argument with the school’s controversial founder, opposing his practices and treatment of American Indian children. Capt. Richard Henry Pratt once said that his philosophy was to “kill the Indian in [children] and save the man” at these boarding schools.

After leaving, Zitkála-Šá exposed those abuses in her published works in magazines such as the Atlantic Monthly in the early 1900s.

She became an American Indian civil rights activist in Washington D.C. and is credited with helping American Indian people get the right to vote and American citizenship. That’s because in 1924 when the Indian Citizenship Act granted such rights it did not include voting. So she co-founded the National Council of American Indians to change that and did.