Alley ‘alive’ with art planned for West Philly’s Schuylkill Yards

Concerns about public access on the Delaware River waterfront

The Civic Design Review also reviewed plans for the latest addition to the Delaware River waterfront’s southern reach, where National Realty Investment Advisors are building 485 residential units in a half-a-million square foot mixed-use development.

Once slated for a casino unpopular with neighbors and located at a prime intersection connecting residential Pennsport to the waterfront, the 1401 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd. site has long been the object of neighborly concerns.

When National Realty Advisors first proposed the development last January, they pitched a 448-unit residential complex and 92 townhomes.

In the latest iteration, the townhomes are gone, replaced with a second residential building with commercial space on the ground level. Altogether, the project would bring 855 apartments and 38,000 square feet of commercial space. The latest design also includes a pedestrian trail that runs between the two buildings and connects to the Schuylkill River Trail. The new plan shows connectivity to the trail and the waterfront at Reed, Dickinson, and Tasker streets, aiming to address past criticism about inaccessibility.

Patrick Fitzmaurice with the Pennsport Civic Association, the local registered community organization, said he’s happy with more ways for the community to get to the trail. He urged the developer to ensure that public access to the waterfront is maintained while the site is under construction.

The developers have agreed to an interim detour around the project but Fitzmaurice wants a direct route.

“Most of the concerns are about accessibility,” he said.

Karen Thompson, director of planning with the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation, reiterated Tuesday that the trails and waterfront are for the public first and foremost.

“We want to ensure that these … are designed in such a way that they feel like shared spaces and [can be] accessed by everyone,” she said.