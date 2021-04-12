Most Pa. residents 16 and up will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday
Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?
Starting Tuesday, most Pennsylvania adults will be able to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine — almost a week earlier than originally planned.
The change does not include Philadelphia, which operates on its own timeline and receives its vaccines from the federal government. Philadelphia will open up registration to all adults next Monday, April 19.
Many parts of the state opened Phase 1C Monday, but according to the Department of Health, appointments remain available, prompting the change.
“Western Pennsylvania has hosted a number of vaccine clinics in recent days where supply has outstripped demand,” added Rep. Tim O’Neal. “We were able to get approval to expand eligibility at one of these clinics, but it only makes sense to open vaccinations to all.”
Officials said opening the registration to all adults means vaccine providers no longer need to screen for eligibility, streamlining the process. Acting Sec. of Health Alison Beam said opening registration also increases the likelihood college students will be fully vaccinated before they leave their college campus and return home for the summer.
So far, the state has administered more than 6 million vaccine doses.
“We need to maintain acceleration of the vaccine rollout, especially as case counts and hospitalization rates have increased,” Gov. Tom Wolf said.
Montco vaccine registration opens up to 16 and older
Anyone 16 and older who lives or works in Montgomery County can now register for a COVID-19 vaccine. People can register for an appointment by phone or through the county’s online registration form.
Appointments within phases will be given randomly, not by date registered, according to the Montgomery County Office of Public Health.
Patients will be able to pick the time, date, location, and whether they want the Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
Still, the opening of eligibility for people in the 1C category does not guarantee an immediate appointment. The county warns demand for vaccines remains high and should people have trouble getting through the online registration form or the registration phone line, they try registering at a different time.
The Montco COVID-19 hotline is 833-875-3967 and the registration form can be found online.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!