Most Pa. residents 16 and up will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday

Starting Tuesday, most Pennsylvania adults will be able to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine — almost a week earlier than originally planned.

The change does not include Philadelphia, which operates on its own timeline and receives its vaccines from the federal government. Philadelphia will open up registration to all adults next Monday, April 19.

Many parts of the state opened Phase 1C Monday, but according to the Department of Health, appointments remain available, prompting the change.

“Western Pennsylvania has hosted a number of vaccine clinics in recent days where supply has outstripped demand,” added Rep. Tim O’Neal. “We were able to get approval to expand eligibility at one of these clinics, but it only makes sense to open vaccinations to all.”

Officials said opening the registration to all adults means vaccine providers no longer need to screen for eligibility, streamlining the process. Acting Sec. of Health Alison Beam said opening registration also increases the likelihood college students will be fully vaccinated before they leave their college campus and return home for the summer.