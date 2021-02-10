‘Your Turn’: Pa. rolls out tool to alert residents of COVID-19 vaccine eligibility
With frustration over a slow COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Pennsylvania, state officials have something they believe might give people some answers: a new tool called “Your Turn.”
The tool aims to help Pennsylvanians understand where they fall in the vaccine prioritization effort, and will alert them when it is their turn to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.
As of Monday, 352,248 coronavirus vaccine doses have been given to 1,049,609 people in Pennsylvania, according to health officials. Despite the recent vaccine shortage in several counties, the state says that people need not worry about missing out on their second doses.
“We have heard a lot of concern from vaccine providers in Pennsylvania about being able to get the second dose of vaccine,” said Lindsey Mauldin, a Health Department official. “We are ensuring that for anyone who gets a first dose today, there will be a second dose delivered to that provider in time for your second appointment.”
“If it is your turn, we will direct you on how to find a vaccine provider,” Mauldin explained. “If it is not your turn yet, you will be able to enter your contact information to receive updates about vaccine distribution in Pennsylvania. We will let you know when it is your turn to get vaccinated.”
The Your Turn tool can be found online. Those without internet access can call 1-877-724-3258.
Mauldin urged patience on behalf of residents, as vaccine doses across the nation are limited.
Still, Mauldin noted, the vaccine “is being provided to Pennsylvania in a way that is ethical, equitable, and efficient.”
