‘Your Turn’: Pa. rolls out tool to alert residents of COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

With frustration over a slow COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Pennsylvania, state officials have something they believe might give people some answers: a new tool called “Your Turn.”

The tool aims to help Pennsylvanians understand where they fall in the vaccine prioritization effort, and will alert them when it is their turn to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

As of Monday, 352,248 coronavirus vaccine doses have been given to 1,049,609 people in Pennsylvania, according to health officials. Despite the recent vaccine shortage in several counties, the state says that people need not worry about missing out on their second doses.