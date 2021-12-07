After Temple student’s shooting death, more policing, community partnerships on the table

Jorgensen said students had also proposed introducing mental-health-focused first responders, who could deal with certain issues in lieu of police. She noted any solution needs to be in concert with the North Philly community.

Jorgensen and the other parents don’t want to wall Temple off.

“That would take away from being here,” she said. “That would take away from the experience of being in an open campus, and being able to walk around the city and enjoy the things the city has to offer.”

State Sen. Sharif Street (D-Philadelphia), who represents Temple and its surrounding neighborhoods, said he understands how parents feel. His nephew was killed this summer in a West Philadelphia shooting, and he has a niece at Temple now.

“The gun violence doesn’t have any boundaries,” he said. “It’s affecting people whether they live in the neighborhood or on campus … We really do have a lot of work to do.”

He said in past eras of Temple leadership, he has seen knee-jerk reactions to violence, in which parents and administrators sought to separate campus from the rest of Philly. The fact that Jorgensen and other parents are now proposing the opposite, he said, is good news.

“It never worked. It would work even less now because the school has grown, it’s become more integrated in the community,” he said, adding that he thinks integration with the community was inevitable.

“It’s a part of why kids come to an urban school … When they come to Temple, they want to come to Philadelphia, and the only way to keep Temple students safe is to make sure that everyone is safe.”

Street noted that several gun control bills he thinks could help address shootings are stalled in the Republican-controlled state legislature. He can’t offer any promises that they might move soon, but said community engagement is still a good step.