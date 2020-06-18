Donate

After delays, N.J. beach replenishment project to get underway

(Courtesy of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

A $32.5 million beach replenishment and dune building project in Cape May County that was scheduled to begin earlier this year will soon get underway, officials said.

According to a notice posted on Sea Isle City’s website, the contractor, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company of Oak Brook, Ill., is currently delivering equipment to the city’s beaches.

The hopper dredge Liberty Island will pump more than 2.4 million cubic yards of sand ashore in Sea Isle City, Strathmere and Ocean City as part of periodic beach nourishment.

The sand will be built into an engineered template designed to reduce storm impacts, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. While most of the work will involve beach widening, some areas will receive repairs to dunes, beach access points, and sand fencing.

Operations will be ongoing 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1,000-foot stretches of beach at a time.

In late March, seaislenews.com reported that delays were due to dredging equipment availability, not the coronavirus pandemic.

The federal government is responsible for 65% of the contract fee.

