After a ‘long, difficult journey,’ vaccines provide hope to Philly restaurant workers

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

A day shy of the one year anniversary of the first mandated coronavirus business closures in Pennsylvania, dozens of food service workers lined up outside of Centennial Pharmacy in Northern Liberties to get their first dose of the vaccine.

“I think for the past year the outlook was kind of bleak, like things are never going to be normal again,” said Chloe Fiamiano, an artist and restaurant hostess in South Philadelphia.

“The vaccine alleviates some of the darkness,” she continued.

The Save Philly Restaurants Coalition, a group representing owners of 300 restaurants, worked with the pharmacy to hand out the doses to workers in one of the industries that has felt the biggest financial shocks during the pandemic. An estimated 64 restaurants have closed permanently in Philadelphia since last March, and statewide unemployment figures show the leisure and hospitality sectors have a quarter fewer jobs than they did pre-pandemic.

“It’s been a very long, difficult journey and I am so grateful to be here today to say, ‘Ok, we made it.’ It looks like this is the light at the end of a very long tunnel,” said Nicole Marquis, owner of several restaurants in Philadelphia and coalition co-founder.

Food workers are eligible for vaccines in Philadelphia in the 1B category. The coalition is one of many industry- or community-specific groups that sought out a pharmacy partnership in order to ensure its members could get vaccinated. Similar partnerships exist for local immigrants, and for teachers, for example. While originally intended to last for only one day, around 900 people expressed interest in Monday’s event, and 450 received their first dose. That level of interest pushed organizers to create future dates which they say will offer “thousands” more slots. Eligible participants can sign up here, and will be asked to demonstrate a connection to the food service industry.

“Despite restaurant workers being eligible for the vaccine, under phase 1B, there’s been a lot of hesitancy and confusion around it,” said Marquis. The sign-up is intended to speed up doses and get restaurants running at full capacity as quickly as possible, she said.