I can’t believe you’re retiring. I came, and now you’re leaving!

Annette John-Hall (AJH): That’s darn COVID. You know, I was working from home when they hired you. You obviously have to be in the studio to do what you do. I didn’t get a chance to see you, but I am just so, so happy that you’re at WHYY now. You are so terrific.

And so are you. But let’s talk about your career. First here at WHYY. First of all, I got to re-listen to Cosby Unraveled, the podcast, and I believe that was your first podcast. What was that like?

AJH: It was more than a notion, as my grandmother would say, to transition from print to broadcast. But, you know, I couldn’t have found a better place to learn and to do by doing Cosby Unraveled. I had never hosted anything before, but I do know how to report. And the thing that I think put Cosby Unraveled above the rest of the podcasts that were out at the time was that we were reporting in real time, we were reporting the trial. We were doing boots-on-the-ground journalism and going back to the Richard Allen Homes in North Philly, where Cosby grew up, talking to his community there about what they thought about the trial and about him. And I think that that gave the podcast another level of authority and nuance, to talk to people who we seldom hear on the radio.

From Cosby Unraveled, you then started to work on hosting our next podcast, which was The WHY. Four days a week. How did Cosby prepare you for that level of production, boots on the ground every single day?

AJH: Yeah, we learned how to prioritize, you know, doing a four-times-a-week podcast. Trying to address topical news was a grind. But from Cosby Unraveled, I learned how to do a narrative podcast to tell a story, to have our reporters on to take us through the story. Writing a script for a podcast is really different than writing for print. It’s almost like writing a play a little bit in there, but real for life.

And you won awards for that podcast. Congratulations!

AJH: Thank you.

But I got to ask you. You started your career right out of college as a sports reporter. There weren’t very many women covering sports. How did that change you or shape you as a journalist?

AJH: Well, when I started in 1980, fresh out of San Francisco State University at the Oakland Tribune, it toughened me up. You know, I was one of the few women on the road. I can only think of one other Black woman on the road at that time, which was Claire Smith, who just got a building named after her at Temple. And when we would see each other on the road, Cherri, we would be like, “[relieved sigh]”. It’s just so good to see somebody else who understands what you go through. You know, I had situations where I wasn’t let into locker rooms. I had situations where I was hit on by players and coaches so young I didn’t know how to handle it. It was scary at times, frustrating. But I’m so glad that I could be looked at as one of the women who paved the way for the many, the 10s, the dozens of other women who are now doing that.