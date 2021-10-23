Nonprofit combats ‘period poverty’ with free menstrual product giveaways

This has actually become a full-fledged movement, and you’ve been advocating all the way up to Harrisburg and I guess the U.S. Capitol at this point on this topic. And there’s a day of action coming up.

LM: We have been activists for a long period of time, from being in conversations, being up in Harrisburg, being in D.C., just really bringing awareness that this is a health disparity that affects many people in our communities, people that you might live next door to and never know. One of the things that we did do recently was open up the first menstrual hub in the nation, during a national pandemic, so that we create a safe space and give products and waste management services and education to our communities. So we’re really about action. A lot of people like to talk about the issue, but we are always providing action. So October 9 is Period Action Day.

And one of the things you mentioned is that there is a new campaign. What is it and how will it work?

LM: I am so excited about this campaign. It is called “Power a Period.” We have real-life women who have suffered from period poverty, women, children. They’re telling their stories, and they’re also talking about how No More Secrets changed their lives. So it was really giving women and children back their power. They feel powerless when their periods are on because they don’t have the resources, they don’t have the education, they don’t have the safe spaces, they don’t have the running water, all of these things that so many privileged populations take for granted. So we are powering up … asking our communities to donate the $7, $14 or $21 dollars to be able to allow our communities to live in dignity and feel powerful.

You actually go to people’s houses and drop off feminine hygiene products?

LM: Yes, we do. Because, you know, again, we speak out of our own perspective and privilege that, “Oh, someone can always come to us.” Not everybody can come to us. So we go into our communities. We give every menstruating individual in the house a five-month supply, so we can give up the 10 bags in one household, one street. In North Philadelphia, we gave 120 bags on one street. So that’s what we’re about. We’re about allowing our communities to live in dignity by giving them what they need to be able to basically feel good about themselves.

And as we wrap up, what would be the vision, like that to say, “You know what? We’ve done our job.” What would you like to see happen?”

LM: I think when legislation changes, when at least we added to Medicaid or Medicare or SNAP benefits, when we put it in every school that gets free lunches, you know, that’s the minimum that I would see, you know, making an impact. But also, I would like to see more No More Secret spots around the nation, so that people can have a safe drop-in center, a non-judgmental space to be able to … [get] their uterine health and wellness taken care of.

Thank you so much, Lynette.

Go to www.poweraperiod.org to find out more information.