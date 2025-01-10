From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Denmark-based Human Library — that’s “Menneskebiblioteket” in Danish — has traveled around the world since 2000, fostering conversations between people who might not normally interact.

Now, 80 countries later, the international movement will bring its message to the Abington Free Library. On Sunday, Jan. 12, at 1:30 p.m., participants will be encouraged to check out a person instead of a book. No registration is required.

“We like to think of ourselves as the public’s living room, where people can come together and have conversations like this,” said Elizabeth Fitzgerald, executive director of the Abington Township Public Library.

The library has gathered more than a dozen people with a wide range of life experiences to serve as “human books.” According to Fitzgerald, these volunteers include a Vietnam War veteran, people with physical and mental disabilities, a child of incarcerated parents, parents of queer youth, people of different religious backgrounds, trans and queer people, immigrants and others.

Ciaran Dubeck, a 22-year-old student working towards a doctorate in physical therapy, said people go through their lives judging others — consciously or unconsciously — based on previous experiences. He’s looking forward to being a human book.

“For me this is an opportunity to un-judge my readers also just as much as it is an opportunity for them to un-judge me,” Dubeck said. “For example, like when I meet new people, sometimes I worry about how their perception of me might be changed because I’m a transgender man, but being a book in the Human Library gives me a chance to sort of heal through that. So people can see me as myself.”

Fitzgerald said the event would not have been possible without the “generosity of time and self” of participants like Dubeck.

“They’ll be coming here and then the readers can check out one of our human books and learn about their life experience and just have a conversation for 30 minutes,” she said.