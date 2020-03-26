A museum’s March Madness, the Boss in concert and the Met online in this week’s ‘Things to Do’

Getting used to our new normal has been challenging. But unlike the residents of the Philadelphia area in 1918, who suffered through the devastating Spanish flu pandemic, we can turn to online entertainment. Though we all look forward to the days when we can go out to a festival, a concert or just watch the game from a neighborhood bar, we can keep ourselves and our kids occupied with all the content we can stream or access via the internet.

This week, we introduce our Hot Ten where we ask people from our region to share 10 things in their area of expertise to do, discover or explore.

Maxwell Ochester, owner of Brewerytown Beats shares his top 10 all-Philly rarities playlist. (If you want to support the store, which has closed due to COVID-19, you can purchase online gift cards and they are still offering sales of rare vinyl through their website). All tracks are available via streaming music sites, or if you have Spotify, you can check out Ochester’s full Souladelphia playlist.

Hot ten

Bobby Bennett – “Before I Blow My Stack”

Honey And The Bees – “Dynamite Exploded”

Kenny Gamble – “Chains Of Love”

Ronnie Walker – “Love Is An Illusion”

The Ultimates – “Why I Love You”

Mitzi Ross – “I’ll Do More For You Baby”

The Delfonics – “Hey Love”

The Thompsons – “I Will Always Love You”

Barbara Mason – “Keep Him”

Fantastic Johnny C – “Boogaloo Down Broadway”

Chill Will

It’s the content we didn’t know we needed. Will Smith, in collaboration with a group of producers that only he could find during a pandemic, (we assume they were working remotely) put together a relaxing playlist based on the popular Chilled Cow YouTube series. The lo-fi music mix is great for kids and teens who need to study and block out distractions or for adults who need to work and block out kids and pets.

Opera online

Like beloved cultural institutions worldwide, The Metropolitan Opera is closed, but the music hasn’t stopped. Every day, the opera’s website will stream performances from fourteen years of its “Live in HD” series. The operas will stream daily starting at 7:30 p.m. Each performance will be available until 6:30 a.m. the next day and will stream for free. They can also be streamed via the Met Opera on Demand app for Amazon, Apple, and Roku devices as well as on Samsung Smart TVs. You can stream without logging in by choosing “Explore the App” for apps (and “Browse and Preview” on TVs).

Boss moves

Asbury Park, N.J. native Bruce Springsteen’s 2009 concert from the Hard Rock Calling Festival in Hyde Park, London was released on Blu-Ray and DVD in 2010. But Springsteen announced last week that he was releasing the concert via streaming sites for the first time. Among the hits he and the E Street Band performed during the show are “Badlands,” “Born To Run” and “Dancing in the Dark,” as well as covers of The Clash’s “London Calling” and the old chestnut “Hard Times Come Again No More,” a song with a particularly timely message. You can watch the concert here.