Doylestown hosts its first annual Diwali Day

Hosted by Desis of Doylestown and Youth4Unity, community members came out for Doylestown’s first annual Diwali Day at Burpee Park on Sunday afternoon. Diwali is a festival of lights celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and some Buddhists. Local dancers performed, and there was a Diya lighting ceremony featuring Silvi Haldipur, from Desis of Doylestown, Paree Pasi, from Youth4Unity, Doylestown Mayor-elect Noni West, and state Sen. Steven Santarsiero. Ron Strouse, the borough’s current mayor, unveiled a proclamation making Nov. 7 Diwali Day.