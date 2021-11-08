Doylestown hosts its first annual Diwali Day

    By
  • Daniella Heminghaus, WHYY
    • November 7, 2021
Larissa Hopwood and Aparna Nair, from Doylestown, dancing. The first annual Diwali festival in Doylestown, PA on 11/7/21. [DANIELLA HEMINGHAUS]

Hosted by Desis of Doylestown and Youth4Unity, community members came out for Doylestown’s first annual Diwali Day at Burpee Park on Sunday afternoon. Diwali is a festival of lights celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and some Buddhists. Local dancers performed, and there was a Diya lighting ceremony featuring Silvi Haldipur, from Desis of Doylestown, Paree Pasi, from Youth4Unity, Doylestown Mayor-elect Noni West, and state Sen. Steven Santarsiero. Ron Strouse, the borough’s current mayor, unveiled a proclamation making Nov. 7 Diwali Day.

[l-r]: Saanvi Potnis and Arya Haridas, from Doylestown, dancing. The first annual Diwali festival in Doylestown, PA on 11/7/21. [DANIELLA HEMINGHAUS]
[in center] Lela Casey, from Doylestown, lighting a sprakler along with others. The first annual Diwali festival in Doylestown, PA on 11/7/21. [DANIELLA HEMINGHAUS]
Mayor Ron Strouse with Silvi Haldipur, of Desis of Doylestown. The first annual Diwali festival in Doylestown, PA on 11/7/21. [DANIELLA HEMINGHAUS]
Food provided by Cross Culture. The first annual Diwali festival in Doylestown, PA on 11/7/21. [DANIELLA HEMINGHAUS]
Suri Yeghen, from Buckingham, getting a henna tattoo from Bina Bengali, from Fountainville. The first annual Diwali festival in Doylestown, PA on 11/7/21. [DANIELLA HEMINGHAUS]
Henna tattoos at the first annual Diwali festival in Doylestown, PA on 11/7/21. [DANIELLA HEMINGHAUS]
[in center] Jay Pasi, from Furlong, teaching other kids how to play Carrom. The first annual Diwali festival in Doylestown, PA on 11/7/21. [DANIELLA HEMINGHAUS]
Sarah Beltz taking a photo of John Paul and Eli Johnson, from Doylestown. The first annual Diwali festival in Doylestown, PA on 11/7/21. [DANIELLA HEMINGHAUS]
Mayor Ron Strouse The first annual Diwali festival in Doylestown, PA on 11/7/21. [DANIELLA HEMINGHAUS]
[l-r]: Saanvi Potnis and Arya Haridas, from Doylestown, dancing. The first annual Diwali festival in Doylestown, PA on 11/7/21. [DANIELLA HEMINGHAUS]
Paree Pasi. The first annual Diwali festival in Doylestown, PA on 11/7/21. [DANIELLA HEMINGHAUS]
The first annual Diwali festival in Doylestown, PA on 11/7/21. [DANIELLA HEMINGHAUS]
The first annual Diwali festival in Doylestown, PA on 11/7/21. [DANIELLA HEMINGHAUS]
[in center] Geetha Gaju, from Bengal India, dancing. The first annual Diwali festival in Doylestown, PA on 11/7/21. [DANIELLA HEMINGHAUS]
Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick The first annual Diwali festival in Doylestown, PA on 11/7/21. [DANIELLA HEMINGHAUS]
Silvi Haldipur, of Desis of Doylestown. The first annual Diwali festival in Doylestown, PA on 11/7/21. [DANIELLA HEMINGHAUS]
Dr. Umar Farooq. The first annual Diwali festival in Doylestown, PA on 11/7/21. [DANIELLA HEMINGHAUS]
Mayor-Elect Noni West. The first annual Diwali festival in Doylestown, PA on 11/7/21. [DANIELLA HEMINGHAUS]
Sen. Steven Santarsiero The first annual Diwali festival in Doylestown, PA on 11/7/21. [DANIELLA HEMINGHAUS]
[l-r]: Silvi Haldipur, from Desis of Doylestown; Paree Pasi, from Youth4Unity; mayor-elect Noni West; and Sen. Steven Santarsiero lighting the Diya. The first annual Diwali festival in Doylestown, PA on 11/7/21. [DANIELLA HEMINGHAUS]
Lighting the Diya. The first annual Diwali festival in Doylestown, PA on 11/7/21. [DANIELLA HEMINGHAUS]
The first annual Diwali festival in Doylestown, PA on 11/7/21. [DANIELLA HEMINGHAUS]
