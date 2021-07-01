‘A good day in North Philadelphia’: Dobbins High celebrates first alumni principal

Thompson thanked those who supported her on her path, including her family, her children, the Dobbins alumni association, and her mentor of nine years, previous Dobbins principal, Dr. Toni Damon.

“It’s not just me. It’s us. I didn’t get here alone,” said Thompson. “Every one of you in this room put something into me. I have a vision, I do. I take on a commitment and a responsibility. That’s what I will do. But the action is us. It takes a village to raise children. It takes a team to make a leader look great.”

Thompson asked her family members to stand up in the audience. About 10 people stood, many of whom were also Dobbins alumni.

“They model support, they model love,” said Thompson, “They model how you work hard to get what you want. Because of your modeling, that’s why I’m here today.”

Many alumni and school community members spoke in awe of Thompson, and told stories about their parents who also attended Dobbins.

Elizabeth Lowe, who now works at the University of Pennsylvania, graduated from Dobbins in 2009 and got to know Thompson well through her network of friends.

“So I wasn’t surprised that she came back as a teacher. Nobody understands the school like a student. I know she knows what the school needs,” said Lowe.

Hailey Ivory, a rising junior at the school, said Thompson helped students through virtual learning these past two school years.

“Ms. Thompson stuck with us,” said Ivory.

She added that Thompson routinely checks in on students as she walks the hallways. “She’s been like another parent, but at school,” said Ivory. “There is nobody that can be a better fit than her.”