4 cases of Legionnaires’ disease identified in Pennsauken, Camden County

The New Jersey Health Department and the Camden County Health Department are warning residents to be cautious about Legionnaires disease after new cases were discovered.

Legionnaires’ disease is a bacterial disease that can be contracted through breathing in small droplets of water that contain legionnaires bacteria.

“It could come from mist from a cooling tower, usually hot tubs, and also be from people that use public water in hotels. It could also be in public buildings and apartment buildings,” explained Dr. Paschal Nwako, a Camden County Health officer.

Dr. Nwako said the bacterial disease has been detected in the area since October, however, the risk remains low at this time.