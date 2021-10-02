$30M in Sandy disaster loans to N.J. towns forgiven in last-minute federal move
This story originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.
Federal lawmakers approved billions in disaster relief aid due to Tropical Storm Ida and other storms just before the midnight deadline on Thursday, including forgiveness for more than $30 million in outstanding community disaster loans distributed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to 21 New Jersey towns in the wake of Superstorm Sandy.
New Jersey Democratic congressional members Frank Pallone, Bonnie Watson Coleman and Andy Kim pushed the government to cancel the remaining loans, pointing to communities still struggling nine years after Sandy hit. The highest amounts of loan forgiveness are concentrated at Shore towns in Ocean and Atlantic counties.
