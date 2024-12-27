One good thing: This is what made us happy in 2024

The news can be tough in a world often marked by suffering, disaster and war.

Sometimes you need to stop and remember that good things happen all the time, all across the world, and 2024 was no different.

Moo Deng

Thailand’s adorable pygmy hippo Moo Deng has the kind of face that launches a thousand memes. Only a month after she was unveiled on Facebook, her fame became an unstoppable global phenomena.

Snoop and Olympics

Snoop Dogg became a star of the Paris Olympics as he guided a global audience through the menagerie of sports with commentary, quips and, sometimes, crip walks.

Octogenarian rappers

In their 80s, these South Korean women learned reading and rap. With an average age of 85, they’re probably the oldest rap group in the country, showing there’s no age limit to cool.

Surf church

At this church in Portugal, parishioners surf before they worship. In surfing, they find a connection to spirituality.

Total solar eclipse

The moon blocked out the sun for 40 million people. The clouds parted at just the right time and everyone stopped in wonder to watch as the midday skies darkened.

Toddler artist

A Ghana toddler set a world record as the youngest male artist. His mother says it all started by accident when her son, at 6 months old, discovered her acrylic paints. It just shows you’re never too young for joy!