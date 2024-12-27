One good thing: This is what made us happy in 2024

Take a look at some of the stories that made us smile.

Two-month-old baby hippo Moo Deng and her mother Jona are seen at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo

Two-month-old baby hippo Moo Deng and her mother Jona are seen at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi province, Thailand, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, File)

The news can be tough in a world often marked by suffering, disaster and war.

Sometimes you need to stop and remember that good things happen all the time, all across the world, and 2024 was no different.

Moo Deng

Thailand’s adorable pygmy hippo Moo Deng has the kind of face that launches a thousand memes. Only a month after she was unveiled on Facebook, her fame became an unstoppable global phenomena.

Snoop and Olympics

Snoop Dogg became a star of the Paris Olympics as he guided a global audience through the menagerie of sports with commentary, quips and, sometimes, crip walks.

Octogenarian rappers

In their 80s, these South Korean women learned reading and rap. With an average age of 85, they’re probably the oldest rap group in the country, showing there’s no age limit to cool.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor
Members of Suni and the Seven Princesses pose for a photo in Chilgok, South Korea
Members of Suni and the Seven Princesses pose for a photo in Chilgok, South Korea, Oct. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)

Surf church

At this church in Portugal, parishioners surf before they worship. In surfing, they find a connection to spirituality.

Surf Church pastor, Rev. Samuel Cianelli, preaches to his congregation at the church in Porto
Surf Church pastor, Rev. Samuel Cianelli, preaches to his congregation at the church in Porto, Portugal, Aug. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Luis Andres Henao, File)

Total solar eclipse

The moon blocked out the sun for 40 million people. The clouds parted at just the right time and everyone stopped in wonder to watch as the midday skies darkened.

Three people are seen holding up eclipse glasses as the eclipse streaks across Philadelphia
Hundreds gather outside the Franklin Institute in Center City Philadelphia to watch the partial solar eclipse. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Toddler artist

Ghana toddler set a world record as the youngest male artist. His mother says it all started by accident when her son, at 6 months old, discovered her acrylic paints. It just shows you’re never too young for joy!

Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah paints at his mother's art gallery in Accra, Ghana, May 27, 2024.
Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah paints at his mother’s art gallery in Accra, Ghana, May 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu, File)

Saturdays just got more interesting.

Busy week? Our weekend newsletter will catch you up on the best local stories of the week. Sign up for the WHYY News Wrap-Up today.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

About Associated Press

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate