20 injured in Milwaukee shootings after Bucks playoff game

Twenty people were injured in two shootings in downtown Milwaukee near an entertainment district where thousands had been watching the Bucks play the Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference semifinals, authorities said.

None of the injuries from either shooting after Friday night’s game were believed to be life-threatening.

The first shooting, involving three victims, occurred adjacent to the Deer District — an entertainment district with numerous bars and restaurants where large crowds often assemble to watch major sporting events.