Man who fired shots into Montco Democratic party headquarters gets prison term

A suburban Philadelphia man who fired three shots into a local Democratic Party office on Inauguration Day in 2021 has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison.

Anthony Nero, 48, of Norristown, must also serve three years of supervised release once he’s freed as part of the 37-month term imposed Thursday, federal prosecutors said.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Nero wept during the hearing and apologized to the Montgomery County Democratic Committee, saying, “I can’t believe I did that. I can’t believe I terrorized them like that.” He blamed his actions on a yearslong struggle with alcoholism, which strained his health and marriage, and a recent diagnosis of bipolar disorder.