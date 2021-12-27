2 adults, 1 teen killed in fiery crash at Atlantic City Expressway toll plaza identified
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
New Jersey State Police have identified the three victims who were killed when their vehicle crashed into a toll booth on the Atlantic City Expressway.
The accident occurred just after 9 p.m. Sunday on the eastbound side of the expressway at the Egg Harbor Toll Plaza near Exit 17 in Mays Landing, Hamilton Township.
State police say a Honda struck the tolls and became fully engulfed in flames.
The driver, 31-year-old Reachthon Khiev of Manchester, New Hampshire, the front passenger, 27-year-old Reachsieh Khiev of Manchester, New Hampshire, and a rear passenger, 14-year-old Keotepie Khiev of Atlantic City, New Jersey, were killed.
A fourth passenger, a 12-year-old female sitting in the backseat, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say an attendant working at the toll plaza sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.
Images posted on social media showed a vehicle on fire at the toll plaza.
The eastbound lanes of the expressway were closed for approximately seven hours.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.