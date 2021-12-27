This story originally appeared on 6abc.

New Jersey State Police have identified the three victims who were killed when their vehicle crashed into a toll booth on the Atlantic City Expressway.

The accident occurred just after 9 p.m. Sunday on the eastbound side of the expressway at the Egg Harbor Toll Plaza near Exit 17 in Mays Landing, Hamilton Township.

State police say a Honda struck the tolls and became fully engulfed in flames.