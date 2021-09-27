There are 181 paintings by Pierre-Auguste Renoir at the Barnes Foundation, the largest collection in the world by the French impressionist. Most of them feature female models, clothed or nude.

One of those paintings in the Barnes’ permanent gallery is of Suzanne Valadon.

At the turn of the 20th century, Valadon was an unwed teenage mother who found that her bright blue eyes and pretty figure were a good way to support herself and her son. She was a sought-after model for many artists in Paris and its famous Montmartre neighborhood, including familiar names such as Lautrec and Puvis de Chavannes in addition to Renoir.

While posing for them, Valadon learned from them, gleaning techniques and styles from the modern masters that she would use to establish herself as an artist on par with her former employers.

“Suzanne Valadon: Model, Painter, Rebel,” on view until Jan. 9 at the Barnes Foundation, is an exhibition of 54 works by the maverick artist, who often drew from her own life to create a body of work that envisions the 20th century woman.

“Valadon feels like such a relevant artist now,” said curator Nancy Ireson. “The issues that she unpacks in her work I think resonate for so many of us: How do you deal with being a parent and a professional? How do you make your way in a world that is dominated by men? How do you make your own mark in the working world?”