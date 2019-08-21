Resignation of Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross
Philly’s first woman police commissioner brings distinguished career — and disciplinary record
Christine Coulter, the city’s new interim top cop, was implicated in coverup of fatal 1990s police beating.
14 hours ago
Why Philly Police Commissioner Ross resigned and who’ll replace him
Ross was named in a federal civil rights lawsuit alleging an old affair caused bad judgement on sexual harassment complaints.
20 hours ago
New city agency to oversee Philly’s ‘fragmented’ reentry for former prisoners
Philadelphia has a big web of organizations working to reintegrate ex-prisoners. But officials think they need to better coordinate “fragmented” efforts.
2 days ago