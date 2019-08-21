School shootings spark drastic safety proposals
School shootings spark drastic safety proposals
Beefed-up surveillance tactics, armed guards, and even arming teachers and administrators are all ideas that have been put on the table in recent years.
Air Date: August 21, 2019
Don’t eat the marshmallow: Students from a ‘no excuses’ charter grow up to tell the tale
"If you actually said, 'We’re gonna hold you accountable to setting up your students for life.' Then how does that change the work of that school?”
Air Date: August 21, 2019
Video: Pa. ranks last in region for community college affordability, makes it 'impossible' for poorest students
Pennsylvania did not increase funding for the operating budgets of community colleges this year. Advocates say the pressure on low-income students has grown unsustainable.
