Data centers transformed Northern Virginia’s economy, but residents are wary of more expansion

More than 10 years ago, Julie and Chris Borneman bought 30 acres of property in northern Virginia that was in pretty bad shape. There was a house, some woodlands, and a lot of junk: old lawn mowers, concrete cylinders, two old cars, and used oil drums.

They cleaned up the property, restored the landscape with native plants, and have since seen a host of local wildlife return, from river otters to herons and bald eagles.

Julie runs a plant nursery on their property, and Chris works for a software company.

But recently, they became concerned about a proposed transmission line that would go through their property and their neighbor’s property.

“It’s taking out all of that really old growth forest to bring in that power line,” said Chris. “ So all that will have to be condemned and removed.”

The new transmission lines would feed the growing demand for electricity from data centers.

Think of data centers as where a lot of the internet lives.

Before cloud computing, a company or organization running a website had their own computer rooms with servers that stored all the text and pictures and videos on those sites.

But more recently, companies like Amazon started hosting all of this information, and the software to support websites, in massive buildings called data centers with row upon row of computers.

The largest concentration of these in the world is not in Silicon Valley or Amazon’s home state of Washington, but in Northern Virginia. Amazon estimates that around 70 percent of global internet traffic goes through northern Virginia.

Amazon is not alone in this business, but their share of the market is twice as big as the next largest company, Microsoft.

Since 2014, Amazon has made more than half of their profits not from their online store, but from their data center business, called Amazon Web Services, or AWS.

Data centers have become a booming industry in northern Virginia, but it’s also become controversial recently. It’s been so controversial that some public hearings about data centers in the region have gone on overnight, or even more than 24 hours, because so many residents signed up to speak, mostly in opposition.

Julie Borneman said she understands that people who use the internet need data centers.

“We all love the internet … if it wasn’t for Google, I don’t know that we would survive anymore and the Amazon guy comes to our house way more frequently than he should.”

But the Bornemans are worried about the environmental impact, and how much more they will have to pay in their power bills for this infrastructure. Data centers use a lot of energy. And unlike a factory or an office building, data centers need that energy constantly, because the internet does not run on regular business hours.