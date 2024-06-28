How Amazon Revolutionized Shopping and Changed the World

Amazon caught the wave of the early internet at a time when very few people even understood what the internet was. Launched in a garage 30 years ago, the company has grown from its humble beginnings to a global powerhouse that has expanded into all kinds of sectors, everything from cloud computing to health care. Founder Jeff Bezos wanted Amazon to become a daily habit for consumers — and for many people, it’s become just that. And even if you’re not ordering anything today, chances are, you are still using an Amazon service, whether you know it or not. On this episode, we’ll explore the different innovations that have fueled Amazon’s growth. We’ll dig into its power-hungry data centers and peek inside the intricate clockwork that makes speedy deliveries possible.

Also heard on this week’s episode: