How we can best support our loved ones in their final moments?

My mom was there, too. All the time. She and my grandma were really close. My mom stepped out for a couple hours one afternoon, for a break and to get some things done.

I was by the bedside, alone. And that’s when my grandmother’s agitation began.

She seemed to be sleeping. Then, all of a sudden, she would cry out, almost shout. I’d never heard her yell before. And she’d grab my hand really hard, and twist my wrist, dig her nails into my palm, until it passed — whatever it was.

I didn’t know what to do. A hospice nurse came in and talked to me about upping her pain medication a bit. I agreed. I didn’t want my grandmother to be in pain.

Then in the hallway, a woman appeared. She had short, white hair and wore rose-colored glasses. I didn’t know her, and I didn’t know why she was there. She had a sense of urgency about her. She was an employee of the hospice company, and was there to talk to me.

“My name is Cori,” she told me, waving away the different and much longer name that appeared on her name tag.

She told me she was an end-of-life doula, employed by the hospice company we’d hired, and she was there to help my grandmother and me in any way she could.

Cori told me to stay close to my grandmother. Hold her hand. Talk about fun memories we had. Remind her she’s not alone. Tell her I love her. Anytime I had to step away, make sure that “I love you” is the last thing I say.

She explained that what I was seeing — the occasional visible discomfort, the yelling, it was a natural process. My grandmother was working some things out.

“We have to be respectful and we have to be patient with our loved ones. Because they are fixing their own little issues in a spiritual manner,” Cori said.

“Maybe somebody hurt their feelings when they were younger or older. And in their spiritual mind, because they are already transitioning, they go back to that time and they say you know what? You hurt me. You hurt my feelings. Sometimes the other person might say, ‘I didn’t know I hurt your feelings.’

“‘Yes. Yes you did. So, I want to go in peace. So, I forgive you.’

“Because just as you are fixing all the funeral things and the papers and all the legalities that have to be done, they are fixing their spirit. So don’t rush them. Please don’t rush them,” she said.

Hearing those things was so helpful. Without Cori, coming in at just the right moment, I wouldn’t have known how to be there for my grandmother. And Cori just told me how.

Cori spent some time at my grandmother’s bedside, with me on the opposite side. She spoke softly into Meema’s ear, and rubbed some lavender oil on her hands.

When Cori left, I stayed by Meema’s side, and talked to her about times we walked on the beach together, went out in the boat fishing with my grandfather, how she made that delicious fried fish afterward. I told her to imagine the waves, washing up over her feet and ankles. The sun on her face.

I caught up with Cori later, to talk about that day, and everything that happened.

“When I met you Kerry and you were next to your grandmother … I perceive things. It might be very difficult for you to understand,” she said.

She said the day she came to my grandmother’s room, “I saw this beautiful flow of love going back and forth from Kerry and her grandmother. So, it was a little bit hard for me to understand. There is so much love. Why is Kerry so uptight or so I don’t know, nervous, maybe? Until I explained to her that the love she was giving just being there was the most beautiful gift that anybody could ever receive.”

Truthfully, I had never thought about casting a moment like that in a positive light.

That’s the role of an end-of-life doula. Cori has been working with the dying and their families for decades. At age 78, her work is a product of her training as a cardiac nurse in Mexico, where she grew up, with her faith in God and what she learned from traditional healers in remote villages of Mexico.

Her full name is Laugene Frances Hasbach Wear, but she goes by Cori, a nickname that came from her American mother.

“My parents named me that because my mother had an accent to say sweetheart in Spanish, so she said ‘Ok, Corazon, it’s too long, I’ll just call her Cori.’”

Cori was born in the U.S. Her mom was American, her dad was from Mexico. The family moved to Mexico when Cori was a child.

“I have been a nurse for 60 years and I have never let one of my patients die by themselves. Never,” she said.

That’s the tradition in Mexico. The nurse is there when the patient dies — and afterwards, they wait until the family arrives, she said.

“It is so old-fashioned and respectful. And so sometimes I had to be with a patient 24 hours. Because he was my patient. He died with me. And I couldn’t leave him alone,” she said.

Interacting with villagers near her father’s hometown of Chihuahua, also gave her a deeper understanding. As part of her nursing training in Mexico in the 1960s, she had to visit a lot of very remote towns and villages to provide medical care. She would interact with traditional healers, who were eager to collaborate:

“They’d say, ‘You’re a nurse? So, you teach us things and we will teach you things.’”

“I saw that they used their energy so I said, ‘Explain that to me.’ And they taught me how I could feel my energy, how intense it was and how to make it work better and better, so I learned how to do healing touch, and I learned how to do therapeutic touch.”

Cori told me she has held the hands of all kinds of people as they died. She’s never kept a count. For some, she is the only person there.

“A lot of people can say they are ready for it or they accept their disease, their illness, their sickness — but when the time gets closer everybody says ‘I’m scared.’ And that is when you accompany them all the way,” Cori said.

“When they don’t have a loved one near them, I am the one that takes their hand and holds them tight. And I explain to them: ‘This is going to be a transition, just beautiful. Relax and accept it.’”

Supporting the living, and the dying, at the end of life is a death doula’s key role.

“The whole idea is to renormalize the end of life for everybody. Because it truly is a very natural part of the lifecycle. And the sadness behind that is, is a real part of the lifecycle as well. But the two don’t have to be misery,” said Kris Kington-Barker, director of outreach at the International End of Life Doula Association (INELDA).

INELDA has trained more than 6,000 doulas over the years. And a lot of the work is about translating what is happening to family members.

“If you think about how many times we misinterpret each other just in our daily living, right? How can we not misinterpret people when they’re in their dying too? So, the misinterpretations leave impacts and scars on people’s souls sometimes, and that’s the sad part,” said Kington-Barker.

Interest in death doulas is on the rise but many challenges remain. Hospice often only provides nurses for a couple of hours a week, leaving much work to be done by the family.

And the cost of a doula isn’t paid for by Medicare or most private insurers.

But for those who have access to doula services, the relationship often doesn’t end when the person dies.

My grandmother died peacefully the morning after Cori visited us. My mom was by her side.

Cori said to call her anytime, so a few days later, I did.

“Kerry! Oh I’m so happy to hear from you,” Cori exclaimed, and we both laughed.

And once again, she knew just what to say.

“Remember how I told you, just be so proud of the love you gave to your grandma. It was so beautiful, Kerry. You never let go of her. That’s the beauty of it, Kerry,” she said.

Cori helped me understand that just as the long life of my grandmother was something to celebrate, being there with her at the end was so special, too.

Kerry Sheridan is a public radio reporter in Sarasota, FL. Email: sheridank@wusf.org. Cori Hasbach is a doula in Sarasota, reachable at lhasbach@yahoo.com.