How can therapy apps reach lower-income communities?

Sarah Zobler found out about therapy apps in the most non-techy way possible: a billboard for Talkspace she spotted while driving through Reno, Nevada, where she lives.

“I knew therapy and I knew apps, but I had never even thought that such a thing existed,” Zobler said.

For Zobler, getting a therapist appointment in Reno was like pulling teeth. As a rabbi and a mother, it was hard to find time to commute to a therapist’s office. Apps offering virtual therapy, like Talkspace, claim to solve that problem.

They work like a matchmaking service. You download the app, give your therapist preferences, from gender to location, and the app will match you with therapists based on your preferences. Once you settle on a therapist, you can choose between plans allowing for video chat sessions or 24/7 text, video, or audio messaging. It’s like having a therapist in your pocket.

“I hit it off so well with the therapist on Talkspace that I stopped looking for an in-person therapist,” said Zobler. “I want my therapist to push and to be a sounding board, and she does that beautifully.”

However, Zobler’s therapist wasn’t the only thing drawing her to Talkspace. Since January 2021, Reno residents age 13 and up had free access to Talkspace for a year once they sign up.

The deal came together in December 2020. Reno’s mayor, Hillary Schieve, had actually been looking for a therapist for herself after the passing of both her brother and sister, only to find that appointments were all booked. She ended up using Talkspace instead.

At the same time, Reno was faced with a significant chunk of unused coronavirus relief money. Mayor Schieve decided to devote that money to mental health, entering talks with Talkspace and coming up with a plan: free Talkspace access for Reno residents age 13 and up. Residents had access to monthly video sessions and 24/7 video, audio or text messaging for a year.

Naturally, some residents who heard about the deal signed up right away.

“I suffer from depression that can get pretty severe at times, so therapy is a good supplement to my arsenal of normal mental health coping strategies,” said Sarah Richman. “I was actually in a position where I was looking for a new therapist because I had some funding barriers to my in-person talk therapy. So [the deal] was actually a very nice coincidence for me.”

The deal was great at reaching people like Zobler and Richman, who had used in-person therapy in the past. As for whether it was reaching communities that traditionally couldn’t afford in-person therapy, that was unclear. Several Reno Talkspace users said they were the only ones in their circle who even knew about the deal.