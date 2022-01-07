Talking Therapy

Air Date: January 7, 2022
Listen 51:54
Hand of a therapist or doctor untangling a tangle in the silhouette head of a patient

(melitas/Big Stock)

The new year often feels like a good time to make a fresh start, to tackle some issue that’s giving you grief — eating habits, work-life balance, having time for friends or exercise… but as the pandemic rages on, it’s hard to have the energy to keep trudging along, let alone become some better version of yourself.

Which is why more people than ever are turning to therapy. But the process of therapy can still seem a bit opaque. What exactly happens in therapy? How does it work? And which approach is right for which issues? On this episode, we get inside the heads of therapists to find out how they ply their craft, and what it takes to really feel better.

We hear stories about what happened when a city took a bold step toward providing free, virtual mental health services to its residents. Also: what happens when politics and therapy collide; how Freud’s brainchild — psychoanalysis — is still relevant; and what it’s like to grow up as the child of two shrinks.

Also heard on this week’s episode:

Segments from this episode

Brought to you by The Pulse

The Pulse

Go on an adventure into unexpected corners of the health and science world each week with award-winning host Maiken Scott.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate