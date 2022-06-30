Donate

Talking Therapy

Air Date: June 30, 2022
Hand of a therapist or doctor untangling a tangle in the silhouette head of a patient

(melitas/Big Stock)

When we’re stressed, upset, feeling down, or off, most of us have things we do to decompress. Things we find therapeutic — maybe it’s listening to music, working with our hands, or unplugging for a while.  But sometimes these mood boosters don’t do the trick and it seems like it’s time to talk to a professional. 

 

During the pandemic, more people sought counseling than ever before. But the process of therapy can still seem a bit opaque. What exactly happens in therapy? How does it work? And which approach is right for which issues? On this episode, we get inside the heads of therapists to find out how they ply their craft, and what it takes to really feel better. 

 

We hear stories about what happened when a city took a bold step toward providing free, virtual mental health services to its residents. Also: what happens when politics and therapy collide; how Freud’s brainchild — psychoanalysis — is still relevant; and what it’s like to grow up as the child of two shrinks.

 

Also heard on this week’s episode:

  • We talk with veteran relationship therapist Argie Allen-Wilson about who should get therapy and why, how long therapy should last, and how to break up with your therapist. Allen-Wilson is CEO and co-founder of Family and Individual Therapeutic Healing (or F.A.I.T.H.) Inc. and Connections Matter.’

 

 

 

 

This episode was first broadcasted on January 7, 2022

