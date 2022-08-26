Amputees rely on clinics to fit them with prostheses. What happens when a manufacturer owns the clinic?

This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast.

In 2010, when Ed Nathan was in his 50s, a muscle at the back of his calf locked up. It meant that his ankle couldn’t move properly, but Nathan kept walking on it.

“[It] basically turned the bones of the ankle into gravel,” Nathan said.

Nathan has a rare disorder that damages the nerve connecting his brain and spinal cord to muscles and the cells that detect pain. He broke his ankle and didn’t know it. He didn’t feel the pain and it was too late for his ankle. Doctors told him they could try to repair the ankle, but it would never work well, and he would still be in pain.

Nathan decided to amputate and live with a prosthetic limb.

Finding the right prostheses takes time and research.

“When you’re at that point where you’ve just lost a limb or worse, it’s like drinking from a firehose; there’s just so much information coming your way,” Nathan said.

A prosthetist guides patients through that process and helps them find a prosthesis that suits them. For instance, people who want to be active and run on a daily basis would get a different kind of prostheses than someone who mostly walks around their home.

Nathan says the patient-prosthetist relationship becomes personal.

“Changing prosthetists is emotionally difficult unless you’re having a problem with the one you’re leaving … I know people whose prosthetists retired and they’re at wit’s end where to go because nobody else knows their case that well.”