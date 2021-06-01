“Time Heals All”

Zachary Ziegler is a singer-songwriter, U.S Air Force veteran, and Temple University graduate. He has been creating, recording, and performing music practically his entire life. He was born in Reading PA, but has lived all over the world. He now resides in Fleetwood, PA where he is still creating and recording new music. He has created several soundtracks for films, something he is truly passionate about.

He wrote “Time Heals All” some years back, but feels the inspiration for the song and the story it tells couldn’t be more appropriate. The song is about a family facing the loss of a child and how the memories, the hurting, the coping can either bring the family together or tear the family apart. He named the song “Time Heals All” because it is an age old saying, but does time truly heal all wounds? The title of the song is more a question that only the listener can answer for themselves. Throughout these difficult times we’ve all faced the loss of a friend, loved one, or co-worker. This song is for anyone who has ever felt this type of pain.