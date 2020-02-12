Will the urgent care boom be good or bad for Philly’s health?Listen 11:56
After popping up all over the suburbs, the number of urgent care clinics has doubled in Philadelphia over the last four years — mostly thanks to one Roxborough-based company. We examine just how far these for-profit clinics can go toward filling healthcare gaps in your community.
Guest: Michaela Winberg, WHYY’s Billy Penn