    WHYY Produces New Show for Preschoolers: “Albie’s Elevator”

    Gender-affirming voice therapy, “Albie’s Elevator,” Juneteenth Foods & More!

    Air Date: June 16, 2023

    Next on You Oughta Know, discover gender-affirming voice therapy, learn about a local library’s safe space for LGBTQ+ kids, and meet the man who’s preserving Philly’s LGBTQ history. Plus, check out a nonprofit that recycles electronics and restores lives. Take a ride on “Albie’s Elevator.” Get to know one of Philly’s most important early African American families. Sample favorite Juneteenth foods.

