Donate

    Celebrate Juneteenth with Delicious Traditional Favorites

    Air Date: June 17, 2022

    Next on You Oughta Know, Kae Lani Palmisano shares favorite foods for Juneteenth festivities. Fresh Air with Terry Gross celebrates its 35th anniversary and Peabody Award. Abington Public Library offers a safe space for LGBTQ+ kids and families. A podcast addresses past controversy and future plans for a new Philly Pride festival. CANgineering contest fights food insecurity. DANCE4LIFE company returns to the stage. Aunt Mary Pat delivers wit and wisdom Delco-style.

     

    Brought to you by You Oughta Know

    You Oughta Know logo

    You Oughta Know

    You Oughta Know is your guide to what’s happening in the Philadelphia region.

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate