Celebrate Juneteenth with Delicious Traditional Favorites
Next on You Oughta Know, Kae Lani Palmisano shares favorite foods for Juneteenth festivities. Fresh Air with Terry Gross celebrates its 35th anniversary and Peabody Award. Abington Public Library offers a safe space for LGBTQ+ kids and families. A podcast addresses past controversy and future plans for a new Philly Pride festival. CANgineering contest fights food insecurity. DANCE4LIFE company returns to the stage. Aunt Mary Pat delivers wit and wisdom Delco-style.