Why people believe conspiracy theories

Alex Jones’ defamation trial is underway in Texas. The parents of Jess Lewis, who was 6 years old when he was murdered at Sandy Hook, are seeking damages from Jones for broadcasting lies that the elementary school massacre was a hoax. The parents described how the Infowars founder’s malicious falsehoods made their lives “hell,” being threatened and hounded by Jones’ followers.

Conspiracy theories clearly have real world and devastating consequences—think QAnon and Pizzagate, the Jan. 6 insurrection, and Covid-19 misinformation, but why do people believe them despite overwhelming evidence debunking them? This hour, we’ll talk about how conspiracy theories arise and spread and who believes them. We’ll also discuss the ideological entrepreneurs, like Jones, who spread and capitalize on the lies, and look at these false beliefs pose to our democracy.

Guests

Kathleen Hall Jamieson, Professor of Communication at the University of Pennsylvania’s Annenberg School for Communication and co-founder of Factcheck.org. She’s the author and co-author of 17 books including most recently Creating Conspiracy Beliefs: How Our Thoughts Are Formed.

Dolores Albarcin, Professor and Director of the Science of Science Communication Division of the Annenberg Public Policy Center and Director Social Action Lab at the University of Pennsylvania. She’s also a co-author of Creating Conspiracy Beliefs: How Our Thoughts Are Formed.

Hilde Van den Bulck, professor of communications at Drexel University