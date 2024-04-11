Why Philly Doesn’t Have a WNBA Team, How to Detect Deepfakes in an Election

After the thrilling women’s NCAA tournament wrapped, we wonder why Philly, one of the biggest sports towns in the country, does not have a WNBA team. A lot of others are asking that same question. We’ll talk about why the time is right for a Philly pro women’s basketball franchise, hear from fans, and discuss the financial hurdles to getting there. Among our guests are ESPN’s Renee Washington, Esther Rosen, who launched the popular @WNBAPhilly, and David Berri, who studies sports economics at Southern Utah University.

As the election year heats up, there’s growing concern about deepfakes, the AI altered videos and photos that look so realistic they’re almost impossible to detect. Experts worry that they could be used to sway elections. For example, a fake image of a candidate released just days before a vote could affect the results. But that’s where Matthew Stamm comes in. Like a detective working a crime scene, Stamm analyses images and video to determine if they’re real or not. Stamm runs Drexel University’s Multimedia and Information Security Lab and joins us to talk about the growing threat and the challenges of detection and defense.