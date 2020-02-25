Who benefits from Philly’s $1 land deals?

Listen to The Why wherever you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | RadioPublic | TuneIn

In the 1990s, Philadelphia created a program to sell blighted properties for only $1, but it hasn’t quite worked out as the city intended. Here’s why a city program meant to revitalize neighborhoods and create community benefits ended up lining the pockets of people and organizations without much oversight.

Guest: Claudia Vargas, The Philadelphia Inquirer