Who benefits from Philly’s $1 land deals?

Air Date: February 24, 2020
A playground on Powelton Avenue, purchased from the City of Philadelphia for $1, has been sold to a developer. (Kelly Brennan/WHYY)

In the 1990s, Philadelphia created a program to sell blighted properties for only $1, but it hasn’t quite worked out as the city intended. Here’s why a city program meant to revitalize neighborhoods and create community benefits ended up lining the pockets of people and organizations without much oversight.

Guest: Claudia Vargas, The Philadelphia Inquirer

