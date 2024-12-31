What we’re grateful for, and the weirdest stories of 2024

It’s our year in review – but it’s not your average look back at the top stories of the year. We’re digging into the wild moments that could only happen in Philly. These are the unforgettable people, places and things that make our region so unique. Our panelists are Philadelphia Inquirer columnist and WURD host Solomon Jones, Lauren Vidas, a government relations professional and author of Broad and Market, a weekly newsletter covering City Council, and Stephanie Farr, who writes about what makes Philly weird, wild, and wonderfully unique for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Plus, it’s never a bad time to practice gratitude. We hear listeners’ stories of what they’re thankful for this year, and talk to two experts. James Pawelski is a professor and the director of education at the University of Pennsylvania’s Positive Psychology Center, and Suzann Pileggi Pawelski is a writer for Psychology Today. They co-authored the book Happy Together: Using the Science of Positive Psychology to Build Love That Lasts.