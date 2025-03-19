The art and science of good conversation

Talking is one of the most demanding and complicated things we do. It requires being good communicators of our thoughts and feelings while being tuned-in listeners, wading through the possibilities for misunderstanding and misinterpretation.

In her new book, Talk: The Science of Conversation and the Art of Being Ourselves, behavioral scientist and Harvard Business School professor Alison Wood Brooks lays out the science of a good conversation and explains ways we can become better communicators. She says even the smallest improvements can have lasting impacts on our relationships and make us feel more connected to each other.