What Science Says About How Much Our Food Choices Matter

Everyone’s got their favorites when it comes to Thanksgiving dinner — stuffing for some, mashed potatoes for others, green bean casserole for a few — which can make it hard to please everyone. But an even bigger challenge for a lot of home cooks is navigating their guests’ dietary preferences. It seems like every week we hear about a new food that we should or shouldn’t be eating, a new miracle diet that’ll fix all that ails us, a new so-called scientific finding that reverses what we thought we knew about healthy eating.

So ahead of Turkey Day — arguably the most food-centric holiday of the year — we dig into what scientists actually know about what we should and shouldn’t eat, and how important our daily dietary choices really are. We hear from nutrition scientist Kevin Hall about how different diets affect our health, talk with several chefs about their favorite meals that balance taste and nutrition, and find out how avian flu could be affecting this year’s Thanksgiving turkey.