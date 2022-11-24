The holidays can be a great time of year to host parties and cook for family and friends.

But food safety mistakes — especially when they involve raw poultry and other sources of contamination — can lead to some sick guests and, in the worst cases, a trip to the hospital.

“We have a lot of people, for example, this time of year that may be defrosting a turkey outside the refrigerator,” said Bruce Ruck. “That’s really not a great idea, because parts of the turkey get thawed out before other parts and therefore you have bacterial overgrowth.”

Ruck is managing director of the New Jersey Poison Control Center at the Rutgers New Jersey Medical School. He said calls to the center are pretty steady year-round, but the nature of those calls tends to shift toward more food poisonings around Thanksgiving and winter holidays.

The center received about 230 calls in November and December last year about food poisoning, preparation, serving, and storage.

Bacteria from raw poultry, like salmonella, can be especially harmful. Symptoms of illness include an upset stomach or stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and fever.

For those preparing a turkey this year, Ruck recommends defrosting the bird on the bottom shelf in a fridge, and using a plate or platter underneath to minimize the chance of raw meat coming into contact with anything else.

“You want to make sure utensils and tabletops are cleaned really well, too,” he said. “We want to make sure that things don’t contaminate each other, raw products don’t get into cooked products.”